TRM's Innovative Metrics Analysis Tool Helps Investors Monitor Portfolio Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Property Performance Dashboard

The Realty Medics Logo

The Realty Medics launched a free Property Performance Dashboard, giving Orlando investors 24/7 access to detailed rental portfolio metrics and insights.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Realty Medics provides clients with 24/7 access to their property portfolios in the Orlando area through a proprietary Property Performance Dashboard (PPD) .Similar to a stock brokerage account, the PPD offers detailed performance records for rentals managed by the property management company. Clients can monitor the monthly performance of each property, along with the overall return on investment for their portfolio. Key metrics include current rates of return, cap rates, equity, and cash flow; as well as tenant payment history, open work orders, and move-in/move-out inspection reports.“The PPD helps clients determine which of their properties are performing better than others,” said Ben Sencenbaugh, president of The Realty Medics.“When owners find rentals that aren't meeting ROI goals, where possible, we can work with them to find higher-performing properties.”Designed by Sencenbaugh, a former NASA engineer, the PPD software is unique to The Realty Medics. No other property management company in the United States offers the same level of detail. While other property management businesses may provide less robust programs for an additional fee, The Realty Medics offers this advanced technology to clients for free.Visit The Realty Medics PPD demo page to learn more about the dashboard and see how it provides real estate investors with comprehensive portfolio performance data.About The Realty MedicsThe Realty Medics is Orlando, Florida's highest five-star-rated property management company, overseeing more than 1,600 rental properties. Combining advanced technology developed by a NASA scientist with exceptional customer service, The Realty Medics aims to deliver a better experience for both clients and tenants.

Chris Rich

The Realty Medics

+1 321-396-1576

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.