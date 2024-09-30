Qterra Property Management's Rent Reporting System Helps Tenants Build Credit And Incentivizes On-Time Rent Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qterra Property Management's newly unveiled system helps renters build a credit history

The Canadian company's recently launched system benefits both renters and property owners

- Nureen RoseTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qterra Property Management is proud to introduce its new Rent Reporting System, an innovative service designed to help tenants build credit to purchase their first home while promoting on-time rent payments. As a leading property management company in Ontario, Qterra now reports tenants' monthly rent payments directly to Equifax, one of Canada's major credit bureaus.This groundbreaking rent reporting service gives tenants who are building credit to purchase a new home the opportunity to strengthen their credit scores simply by paying rent on time. Rent has traditionally not been included in credit reports, leaving renters without a way to reflect their payment history.Now, Qterra's Rent Reporting System offers tenants the chance to improve their credit rating, which can enhance their financial standing when applying for loans, mortgages, or credit cards."Helping tenants build their credit through regular rent payments is a game-changer," said Nureen Rose of Qterra Property Management. "This new system benefits both tenants and landlords. Tenants can boost their credit score over time, while landlords gain peace of mind knowing their tenants are incentivized to pay rent on time."The system promotes financial responsibility by encouraging on-time payments, leading to a more consistent and reliable rental income for property owners. By linking rent payments to credit reporting, tenants are motivated to stay current with their rent, reducing missed payments and ensuring smoother tenant-landlord relationships.Qterra Property Management's Rent Reporting System is part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide value-added services to both tenants and landlords. Combined with our rigorous tenant screening and property inspection processes, Qterra continues to lead in offering high-quality rental management services across Ontario.For more information about the Rent Reporting System, visit or contact Qterra Property Management at (647) 559-9919.

Iya Guiman

Qterra Property Management

647-559-9919

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.