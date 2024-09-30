Samsung Launches 990 EVO Plus SSD With Higher Capacity, Power Efficiency And Performance Speeds Supported By Pcie 4.0

With capacities of up to 4TB, 73% better power efficiency and random read and write speeds of 1,050K IOPS and 1,400K IOPS respectively, the 990 EVO Plus offers the best-in-class SSD experience to consumers, workers and gamers alike SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced the release of the 990 EVO Plus SSD, which comes with PCIe 4.0 support and the latest NAND technology to offer higher performance, capacities and power efficiency. Optimised for business and creative endeavours as well as gaming, the 990 EVO Plus is an ideal solution for consumers who are seeking faster data processing speeds and expanded storage capacities on their PCs.



'As consumers create higher quality images, video content and engage in next-generation gaming, this creates a corresponding demand for high-performance, high-capacity storage options to facilitate quick transfers for valuable data. As the world leader in advanced memory technology, Samsung is introducing the 990 EVO Plus to users who want enhanced performance and efficiency on their laptops and desktop PCs. With faster data read and write speeds, expanded storage capacities and improved power efficiency, the 990 EVO Plus offers the best-in-class SSD experience to consumers, workers and gamers alike,' Jacus Long, Head of Display Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Enhanced Performance, Power Efficiency and Storage Capacity

The 990 EVO Plus is built on decades of Samsung's pioneering semiconductor technology with proven reliability. Featuring Samsung's latest 8th generation V-NAND technology and a 5-nanometer (nm) controller, the 990 EVO Plus offers sequential read speeds of up to 7,250 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds of up to 6,300MB/s3,4, enhancing its performance by up to 50% compared to its predecessor, the 990 EVO. The 990 EVO Plus also incorporates an innovative nickel-coated heat shield that minimises overheating, which enhances its power efficiency by 73% compared to its predecessor.

To meet the growing storage requirements of consumers, the 990 EVO Plus offers a 4TB model that exceeds the limits of the 990 EVO, to offer even higher storage capacity to users. The 990 EVO Plus is also equipped with Samsung's intelligent TurboWrite 2.0, revamped for maximised performance, to facilitate rapid file transfer speeds and reduce lag.

The 990 EVO Plus' 4TB model has an industry-leading random read speed of 1,050K input/output and 1,400K IOPS3,4 for random write, putting its performance almost on par with SSD products with DRAM, without using DRAM cache. This feature makes it an optimal solution for gaming and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks that require high performance.

Samsung Magician Software Support

To enhance the functionality of all Samsung SSDs, including the 990 EVO Plus, users can make use of the optimisation tools available with the Samsung Magician software. The software can help users to streamline the data migration process for SSD upgrades effortlessly and securely, while valuable data, monitoring SSD health and offering customised performance optimisation.

Availability and Pricing

The 990 EVO Plus will be available in Singapore from the end of October via the Samsung Online Store, the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee as well as at selected consumer electronics stores. The recommended retail price for the 1TB 990 Evo Plus is S$159, while the 2TB model retails for S$268 and the 4TB model retails at S$479.

For more information including warranty details please visit samsung/sg/memory-storage/all-memory-storage/?ssd. For a user guide on how to install the 990 EVO Plus onto your laptop or computer, visit .

Samsung SSD 990 EVO Plus Specifications

Category

Samsung SSD 990 EVO Plus

Interface

PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01

Form Factor

M.2 (2280)

Storage Memory

Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC

Controller

Samsung In-house Controller

Capacity2

1TB

2TB

4TB

Sequential Read/Write Speed 3,4

Up to 7,150 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s

Up to 7,250 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s

Up to 7,250 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s

?Random Read/Write Speed (QD32) 3,4

Up to 850K IOPS, 1,350K IOPS

Up to 1,000K IOPS, 1,350K IOPS

Up to 1,050K IOPS, 1,400K IOPS

Management Software

Samsung Magician Software

Data Encryption

AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0,

Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667)

Total Bytes Written

600TB

1,200TB

2,400TB

Warranty 5

5-year Limited Warranty 6



1 The NVM Express design mark is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc.

2 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes by IDEMA. A certain portion of capacity may be used for system file and maintenance use, so the actual capacity may differ from what is indicated on the product label.

3 Sequential and random performance measurements are based on IOmeter1.1.0. Performance may vary based on an SSD's firmware version, system hardware & configuration.

4 Test system configuration: AMD Ryzen9 7950x 16-Core Processor CPU@4.5GHz , DDR5 4800MHz 16GBx2), OS-Windows 11 Pro 64bit, Chipset - ASRock X670E Taichi

5 Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics' products or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by the user. For more information on the warranty, please visit samsung/SSD or samsung/internal-ssd/

6 Five years or total bytes written (TBW), whichever comes first. For more information on the warranty, please refer to the enclosed warranty document in the package.

Hashtag: #SamsungSingapore The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at .

Samsung Singapore

