Water, Energy, Technology, And Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2024 Hosts 21 International Pavilions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - EQS Newswire - 30 September 2024 - The 26th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature 21 international pavilions from various countries. Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), WETEX runs from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with over 2,800 companies from 65 countries participating.



'We are proud of the global increasing position of WETEX. It has become an annual must-attend event for private and public organisations worldwide, to reach a wider network of investors and new markets, build trade relations, sign deals, promote their business and exchange the latest technologies and innovation. They join us to be at the forefront of sustainability,' said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX .

'WAPTAG WETEX association is getting Stronger year on year basis just as the relations between UAE-INDIA. The participation of WAPTAG Members has been increased by almost 50% compared to last year and hoping much bigger participation in coming years. Companies joining the WAPTAG India Pavilion at WETEX are among the best manufacturers in India & will be highlighting cutting-edge technologies and solutions for all drinking, effluent and sewage water treatment solutions,' said Rishabh Sanghvi, Vice-President, Water Purification And Treatment Association of Gujarat (WAPTAG) .

'We are thrilled to host 6 brilliant companies from the Walloon region under our Belgium pavilion. With such a large scope of competencies, such as water treatment, processors, IT and green hydrogen, we can assure that our expertise will contribute to efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts,' said Edith Mayeux, Economic Counselor for the AWEX, Wallonia Export & Investment Agency .

'I am proud to announce the renewed participation of Italy to WETEX 2024. The Italian Pavilion at WETEX 2024, organised by the Italian Trade Agency with the presence of such a strong number of Italian companies, embodies Italy's dedication to driving sustainable innovation and fostering a greener economy,' said Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of ITA Dubai Office.

'We are grateful to DEWA for providing the National Centre for Marketing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, as the leading national institution for foreign trade promotion, the opportunity to organise the Belarus pavilion at WETEX. It is a great opportunity for our companies to showcase their latest technologies and efficient solutions, demonstrating the immense potential of our country to foster co-operation. We are confident that this first experience of participation will mark the starting point for large-scale projects in the future,' said Mikalai Barysevich, Director General of the National Centre for Marketing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus .

