Charity Urges Us All To 'Donate A Dinner' To Local Rescue Centres For World Animal Day

(MENAFN- Pressat) In honour of World Animal Day on October 4, an animal welfare charity is urging the public to support their local rescue centre – by 'donating a dinner' to a homeless animal. As shelters continue to struggle with rising numbers of abandoned and surrendered pets, community support is more crucial than ever.

Gloucestershire-based charity, Naturewatch Foundation, coordinates World Animal Day, which unites advocates around the world and encourages them to promote animal welfare and protection.

The charity has got the ball rolling by collecting food for their local rescue centre, Cheltenham Animal Shelter – who currently have 72 animals in their care, ranging from dogs and cats to rabbits and guinea pigs.

Sarah Carr, CEO of Naturewatch Foundation and coordinator of World Animal Day, said:“World Animal Day on October 4 is just around the corner! It's the biggest day of the year for animals and we're inviting everyone to be an important part of it by providing a nourishing meal to an animal in need. Our local shelter does an incredible job of rescuing and rehoming animals in the area and we're proud to support them by donating 72 dinners for their current residents.

“It would be fantastic if other animal lovers around the UK could give just one meal to their local shelter! Or why not go one step further and organise a collection – maybe at your workplace, college or social club? Every contribution, big or small, will make a real difference to homeless animals and the dedicated people who take care of them. So, let's join forces and donate a dinner on World Animal Day!”

There are several simple ways to 'Donate a Dinner':



Drop a packet or tin in the shelter's collection box, or food bank collection point, at a local supermarket.

Take your food donation in person to the animal shelter.

Check if the shelter has an Amazon Wishlist, where organisations usually include items of various prices. Donate the cost of a dinner instead, via the shelter's website.

Erica Landon, Community Engagement Officer at Cheltenham Animal Shelter, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Naturewatch Foundation for their continued support and for choosing to highlight the importance of helping local rescue centres this World Animal Day.

“Donations of food are essential in providing our animals with the care they deserve, especially as the number of abandoned pets continues to rise. Each meal donated directly impacts the wellbeing of the animals in our care, and with 72 residents at the shelter currently, the need for community support has never been greater. A huge thank you to everyone who chooses to 'Donate a Dinner' and make a difference to these animals' lives."

The Naturewatch Foundation team understands that some animal lovers will be unable to donate in the current economic climate. Sarah Carr said:“Don't forget – if you're struggling to feed the animals in your family, there is help available. Larger charities, including the RSPCA, Blue Cross and Dogs Trust, all run pet food banks to help animals stay with their families during these unpredictable times.”

If you would like to get more involved on World Animal Day by organising an event, visit the website where you'll find plenty of activity ideas and helpful resources – org