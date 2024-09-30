Fintech Startup, Finstack Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FinStack is revolutionizing the services landscape by creating a complete end-to-end that offers a comprehensive set of solutions for businesses and consumers. Their cloud-based platform enables users to access a wide range of financial services, including payments, investments, banking, and more, all in one place. With features such as automated onboarding, secure payment processing, and real-time analytics, FinStack is providing businesses and consumers with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions. The company is based in Canada & the United Arab Emirates and is currently raising $20M, Founded by Dominik Conivya and Adrian Kingston.



"We are delighted to welcome FinStack to our Raise Capital program," said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital. "Their innovative platform has the potential to disrupt the financial services industry and address the challenges faced by businesses and consumers. At FasterCapital, we believe in supporting startups that have the potential to make a significant impact, and FinStack aligns perfectly with our vision."



Through the Raise Capital program, FasterCapital will provide FinStack with comprehensive support, including mentorship, technical expertise, and access to a global network of investors. With FasterCapital's extensive experience in raising capital for startups, FinStack can leverage its expertise to secure the funding it needs to scale its operations and reach new heights.



Bashar Hamood, Managing Director of FasterCapital, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with FinStack and help them navigate the complex world of fundraising. Our team of experts will provide them with the necessary guidance and resources to raise capital successfully. We believe in the potential of FinStack to transform the financial services industry, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?

Mobile:- +971 5558 55663

Url :-