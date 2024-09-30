Stmicroelectronics N.V. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before October 22, 2024 To Discuss Your Rights - STM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM ).

CLASS PERIOD: January 25, 2024 to July 24, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, STMicroelectronics disclosed on July 25, 2024, its U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ending June 29, 2024, and subsequently revised its full-year revenue and margin projections downward for the second time within the current fiscal year. The company now anticipates total revenue for 2024 to fall within the range of $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion, a reduction from the prior forecast of $14 billion to $15 billion. Notably, during the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call held in January, the company had projected 2024 revenues to range between $15.9 billion and $16.9 billion. For the second quarter, revenue experienced a 25.3% decline year-over-year, amounting to $3.23 billion. Additionally, net sales to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and through Distribution channels decreased by 14.9% and 43.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. On this news, the stock dropped over 13% during pre-market trading on July 25, 2024.

DEADLINE: October 22, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of STM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 22, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

