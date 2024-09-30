$1.89 Bn Liposomal Doxorubicin Markets, 2024-2030: Focus On Doxil/Caelyx, Lipodox, And Myocet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liposomal Doxorubicin Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Multiple Myeloma, Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liposomal doxorubicin market size is expected to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030 The presence of various pipeline products awaiting approval by the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency is one of the key attributes of this market. The first liposomal doxorubicin formulation was launched in 1995, namely Doxil/Caelyx by Janssen Products and LP & Myocet by Teva Pharmaceutical Laboratories. Doxil, the brand name of liposomal doxorubicin, is under development, and post its commercialization, the product is expected to create significant value over the next 3 to 4 years.



The increasing U.S. FDA approval for drug production is also anticipated to boost the market. The increasing indication of these drugs for various conditions such as AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma, multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, and ovarian cancer signifies the growth in demand. The technological advancements in the drugs formulations to overcome the adverse effects on health and also introduction of various types of medication delivery systems, such as coated nanoparticles, are some of the pivotal factors impelling the demand for the drug.

Liposomal doxorubicin is primarily approved for the treatment of myeloma, Kaposi sarcoma, and ovarian cancer. However, due to its wide usage in other conditions as well, in 2015, breast cancer accounted for the maximum revenue of 21.2%. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is leading to growing demand for chemotherapy treatment, which accounts for the majority of revenue share. Besides breast carcinoma, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and liver cancer also held a significant share in 2015. The use of doxorubicin for liver carcinoma treatment is rapidly growing, and this application is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Report Highlights

The increasing number of mergers & acquisitions and partnerships for clinical trials on technologically advanced doxorubicin formulations will boost market growth

Increasing investment in Asia Pacific pertaining to the R&D, improving healthcare infrastructure, and heightened patient cognizance regarding targeted cancer therapies and chemotherapy will drive regional market growth The lipodox segment dominated the market with 40.0% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. Company Profiles

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lupin

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

SRS Life Sciences

GSK plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Sigma-Aldrich Co. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



