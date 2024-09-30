NUTEX HEALTH HOSPITALS WIN MULTIPLE AWARDS IN THE 3Rd QUARTER OF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX ), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 22 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 10 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that Nutex Health hospitals have won multiple community-driven awards and accolades in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the staff's commitment to excellence. We believe that the main reason our hospitals are recognized for superior healthcare delivery is our organization's primary focus on patient care. Patients always come first, and our entire organization and its processes revolve around delivering the best patient care possible. Each award was voted on by their respective communities, demonstrating patient satisfaction and unparalleled service.

Facility Award Month Publication Tulsa ER &

Hospital "Faces of the 918"

July

2024 Tulsa People

Magazine Oklahoma ER &

Hospital "Faces of Emergency Care"



August

2024 405 Magazine Albuquerque

ER & Hospital "Best Places to Work" August

2024 Albuquerque

Business First New Braunfels

ER & Hospital The Best of New Braunfels, "Best Emergency Care" August

2024 Herald-

Zeitung Cabot

Emergency

Hospital All six of the hospital's

Physicians and the Chief

Nursing Officer were

named "Best Healthcare

Professionals," honoring:

Dr. Justin White

Dr. Charles Mason

Dr. Scott Archer

Dr. Scott Darnell

Dr. Brian Baird

Dr. Jim Box Nicole McMinn August

2024 AY Magazine The Colony ER

Hospital CNO, Russell Kaiser, RN,

BSN, MSN, was featured in

"The 10 Most Influential

People in Healthcare to

watch, 2024" September

2024 CIO Views

Magazine Texarkana

Emergency

Center &

Hospital "Best ER" September

2024 The Texarkana

Gazette Tulsa ER &

Hospital



Faces of Oklahoma Awards, "Face of Emergency

Medicine" September

2024 Oklahoma

Magazine Tucson ER &

Hospital Voted a "Favorite" for

Readers' Choice Awards in

the following categories:

"Best Community

Health"



"Best Emergency

Room"

"Best Hospital" "Best Pediatric

Emergency Room" September

2024 Arizona Daily

Star

Additional noteworthy corporate Q3 highlights include:

In August, Nutex was named "30 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2024," by SME Business Review.In September, Nutex CEO, Tom Vo, MD, MBA, attended the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.In September, Nutex CFO, Jon Bates, MBA, CPA, spoke on the HFMA Gulf Coast CFO Panel.

"Congratulations to our entire team for these well-deserved accolades and recognitions as we continue our mission of providing exemplary care to our communities," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX ) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 22 facilities in 10 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). We provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED