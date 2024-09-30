(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy (ACM) Assessment: Epidemiology, Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market. It includes a overview, epidemiology (US and EU5), current treatment, unmet needs, pipeline and access and reimbursement chapter.

The report covers several important topics related to the disease and its management. It includes a disease overview, focusing on the pathophysiology and identifying potential druggable targets. The epidemiology section explores the prevalence of the disease, including diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence among the population and key market segments.

For the current treatment, the report outlines the treatment decision tree and highlights the strengths and weaknesses of on-label and off-label treatments. The unmet needs section identifies gaps in treatment or disease management, offering opportunities for improvement.

In the pipeline analysis, the report compares current and emerging therapy strategies in clinical development, assessing their efficacy, safety, and delivery methods, along with their potential to address unmet needs. Finally, the value and access section reviews the evidence required to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders, such as providers, payers, and regulators, and examines competitor strategies in these areas.

Key takeaways from the report:

Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy (ACM) is a rare hereditary cardiac disorder characterized by progressive replacement of myocardial tissue with fibrofatty deposits, leading to life-threatening arrhythmias and cardiac dysfunction.

ACM patients typically receive treatment with beta blockers and anti-arrhythmic drugs to manage symptoms and arrhythmias. However, according to this MarketVue assessment, a striking 50% of patients face treatment failure, necessitating invasive procedures like implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), catheter ablation, or even heart transplants which coincide with their own set of challenges.

The urgency for innovative treatments targeting the underlying disease pathophysiology to slow down or halt the progression of the disease, ultimately reducing the risk of life-threatening cardiac events is clear, however, the disease exhibits incomplete penetrance, making risk prediction and patient stratification challenging.

Cardiologist, U.S.: '[There is] the inability to actually prevent the underlying progression since there are no medications that will prevent progression or reduce the cause of arrhythmias, so even if they've got an ICD, they may get shocked from it or have poor quality of life.'

The ACM pipeline remains sparse, with two gene therapies entering early-stage clinical development targeting the PKP2 gene, the most prevalent ACM mutation:



Rocket Pharmaceuticals' AAVrh74-based gene therapy is in Phase 1 Lexeo Therapeutics is on track to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for their AAVrh10-based gene therapy following IND clearance in August 2023

These developments offer new hope to ACM patients, however, given the disease can be caused by genetic mutations outside of PKP2, these treatments would target less than half of diagnosed prevalent patients.

