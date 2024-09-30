(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gout (Chronic Refractory) market Assessment: Epidemiology, treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic Refractory Gout market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews and survey data) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market. It includes a disease overview, epidemiology (US and EU5), current treatment, unmet needs, pipeline and access and reimbursement chapter.
This report provides comprehensive insights into several key aspects of disease management and treatment strategies. It begins with a disease overview, offering a detailed review of the pathophysiology and highlighting potential druggable targets that could be crucial for therapeutic interventions.
The epidemiology section delves into the prevalence of the disease, along with an analysis of the diagnosed and drug-treated population across various key market segments. This is followed by a breakdown of the current treatment options, including the treatment decision tree, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of both on-label and off-label treatments currently in use.
The report also highlights unmet needs, identifying areas where treatment gaps exist, presenting opportunities to improve disease management. The pipeline analysis compares both current and emerging therapies, assessing them on the basis of efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics, while evaluating their potential to address unmet clinical needs.
Finally, the value and access section provides a review of the evidence necessary to communicate value to key stakeholders such as providers, payers, and regulators. This section also covers competitive insights, detailing what competitors have implemented or are currently pursuing to gain a market advantage.
Key Companies
LG Chem Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals JW Group/Simcere Selecta / Cartesian Therapeutics Sobi Biosciences Teijin America InventisBio Arthrosi Therapeutics Shanton Pharma Atom Bioscience Horizon Therapeutics / Amgen Nippon Chemiphar Protalix BioTherapeutics Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Hinova Pharmaceuticals
Key Drugs
Colchicine (Colcrys, Mitigare) Allopurinol (Zyloprim) Febuxostat (Uloric) Probenecid (Probalan) Pegloticase (Krystexxa) Tigulixostat / LC350189 Ruzinurad / SHR4640 Epaminurad / URC102 SEL-212 TMX-049 D-0120 AR882 SAP-001 ABP-671 HZN-003 HZN-007 NC-2500 PRX-115 HZN-457 HP501
Key Topics Covered:
1. DISEASE OVERVIEW
A treatment-resistant inflammatory arthritis causing flares of severe joint pain and inflammation Gout pathophysiology Numerous risk factors for severe gout, but few truly refractory cases Gout risk factors
2. EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT POPULATIONS
Disease Definition G6 diagnosed prevalent cases of refractory gout by region Diagnosed prevalent populations of gout and refractory gout in the U.S. and EU5 Annualized incidence Amgen/Horizon uncontrolled gout epidemiology funnel for U.S. Diagnosed annualized incident cases of gout and refractory gout in the U.S. and EU5
3. DIAGNOSIS & CURRENT TREATMENT
Overview Referral and diagnostic pathway for gout patients The vast majority of patients achieve flare control with available treatment options Treatment goals for chronic refractory gout Types of urate lowering therapies Treatment flow for gout Treatment algorithm for gout Krystexxa (pegloticase) Krystexxa safety and efficacy w/ and w/o methotrexate Physician perspectives on Krystexxa Pegloticase - upsides and downsides Surveyed rheumatologist-estimated Krystexxa share and discontinuation rate Physician perspectives on Krystexxa (cont) Key treatment dynamics that will shape disease management and drug use in gout Must-know treatment dynamics in chronic refractory gout Improved uricase and uricosuric formulations may vastly change the gout treatment landscape Important dynamics of chronic refractory gout market evolution
4. UNMET NEED
Overview Top unmet needs in chronic refractory gout Physician perspectives on unmet needs in chronic refractory gout
5. PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Overview Urate lowering therapies in late-stage development Results from Sobi and Selecta's Phase III trial of SEL-212 uricase therapy rivals Krystexxa with methotrexate SEL-212 Phase 3 safety and efficacy Uricosuric agents dominate the late-stage pipeline, but there are novel uricases in early development Urate lowering therapies in early-stage development
6. VALUE & ACCESS
Overview Current pricing of gout therapies, U.S. Typical U.S. commercial payer prior authorization criteria for Krystexxa Payer financial burden of chronic refractory gout Mean annual healthcare costs per patient by healthcare resource for refractory gout Horizon has developed a number of programs to increase access and affordability of Krystexxa
7. METHODOLOGY
Primary market research approach Epidemiology methodology
