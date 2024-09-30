(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development and Strategic Position of the Global Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an overview of the global semiconductor performance, analyzes the competitive landscape of three dynamic random access memory (DRAM) suppliers - Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron - and explores the future development of 3D NAND and major wafer foundries through 2025.

With escalating geopolitical risks, ongoing conflicts, tighter monetary policies in Europe and the U.S., and variables such as uncertainties from national elections and natural disasters, global economic performance is expected to remain flat or subdued compared to 2023. Despite the broader economic challenges, the semiconductor market is seeing a nearing completion of inventory adjustments.

As demand for terminal products gradually recovers and long-term needs in automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) sectors provide support, the semiconductor market is anticipated to return to a growth trajectory, with potential for double-digit growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Semiconductor Market Performance

1.1 Global Semiconductor Market Declines in 2023

1.2 Supply Chain Recovery Likely to Drive Double-Digit Growth in the Semiconductor Market in 2024

1.3 ICs Dominating the Global Semiconductor Market with Over 80% Share

1.4 Global End-Product Shipment Growth Driving Pull-in Demand in 2024

2. Capex of Global Semiconductor Companies

2.1 High Concentration of CapEx among Global Semiconductor Firms

2.2 Semiconductor Equipment Takes the Largest Share of CapEx

3. Competitive Landscape of three DRAM suppliers

3.1 Two Korea Suppliers Dominates the DRAM Market with a 72% Share

3.2 Fierce Competition Expected as DRAM Enters the 1? Process in 2024

3.3 HPC Applications Drive HBM Development

4. 3D NAND Advances into the 200-Layer Era

4.1 Two Korean Companies Lead the NAND Flash Market with a 52% Share

4.2 The Future of 3D NAND Entering the 300-Layer Era

5. Major Wafer Foundries Have Mass-Produced 3nm Process

5.1 2022-2023: Major Foundries Kick off 3nm Process Mass Production

5.2 2024-2025: Major Foundries Compete in the 2nm Era

6. Global Semiconductor Companies' Revenue Ranking

6.1 TSMC Remains the World's Largest Semiconductor Company in 2023

6.2 Nvidia Stands Out in 2023 with Revenue Growth of 87%

7. Analyst's Perspective

Companies Featured



AMD

Analog Devices

Apple

Broadcom

Denso

GlobalFoundries

Infineon

Intel

Kioxia

Macronix

Marvell

MediaTek

Microchip

Micron

MUFG Bank

Nanya Technology

NEC

Nexchip Semiconductor

NTT

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Phison

PSMC

Qualcomm

Rapidus

Renesas

Samsung

Shanghai Huahong Hongli Semiconductor

SK Hynix

SMIC

SoftBank

Sony

STMicroelectronics

TI

Tower Semiconductor

Toyota

TSMC

UMC

VSI

Western Digital

Winbond Electronics YMTC

