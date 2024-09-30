Global Semiconductor Industry Chain Performance Report 2024-2025 Featuring 3 Dynamic DRAM Suppliers, Samsung, SK Hynix, And Micron - Ics Dominating The Market With Over 80% Share
Date
9/30/2024 5:46:39 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development and Strategic Position of the Global Semiconductor industry Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an overview of the global semiconductor market performance, analyzes the competitive landscape of three dynamic random access memory (DRAM) suppliers - Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron - and explores the future development of 3D NAND and major wafer foundries through 2025.
With escalating geopolitical risks, ongoing conflicts, tighter monetary policies in Europe and the U.S., and variables such as uncertainties from national elections and natural disasters, global economic performance is expected to remain flat or subdued compared to 2023. Despite the broader economic challenges, the semiconductor market is seeing a nearing completion of inventory adjustments.
As demand for terminal products gradually recovers and long-term needs in automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) sectors provide support, the semiconductor market is anticipated to return to a growth trajectory, with potential for double-digit growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Semiconductor Market Performance
1.1 Global Semiconductor Market Declines in 2023
1.2 Supply Chain Recovery Likely to Drive Double-Digit Growth in the Semiconductor Market in 2024
1.3 ICs Dominating the Global Semiconductor Market with Over 80% Share
1.4 Global End-Product Shipment Growth Driving Pull-in Demand in 2024
2. Capex of Global Semiconductor Companies
2.1 High Concentration of CapEx among Global Semiconductor Firms
2.2 Semiconductor Equipment Takes the Largest Share of CapEx
3. Competitive Landscape of three DRAM suppliers
3.1 Two Korea Suppliers Dominates the DRAM Market with a 72% Share
3.2 Fierce Competition Expected as DRAM Enters the 1? Process in 2024
3.3 HPC Applications Drive HBM Development
4. 3D NAND Advances into the 200-Layer Era
4.1 Two Korean Companies Lead the NAND Flash Market with a 52% Share
4.2 The Future of 3D NAND Entering the 300-Layer Era
5. Major Wafer Foundries Have Mass-Produced 3nm Process
5.1 2022-2023: Major Foundries Kick off 3nm Process Mass Production
5.2 2024-2025: Major Foundries Compete in the 2nm Era
6. Global Semiconductor Companies' Revenue Ranking
6.1 TSMC Remains the World's Largest Semiconductor Company in 2023
6.2 Nvidia Stands Out in 2023 with Revenue Growth of 87%
7. Analyst's Perspective
Companies Featured
AMD Analog Devices Apple Broadcom Denso GlobalFoundries Infineon Intel Kioxia Kioxia Macronix Marvell MediaTek Microchip Micron MUFG Bank Nanya Technology NEC Nexchip Semiconductor NTT Nvidia NXP Semiconductors ON Semiconductor Phison PSMC Qualcomm Rapidus Renesas Samsung Shanghai Huahong Hongli Semiconductor SK Hynix SMIC SoftBank Sony STMicroelectronics TI Tower Semiconductor Toyota TSMC UMC VSI Western Digital Winbond Electronics YMTC
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108728707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.