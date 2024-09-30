Only CBI Can Ensure Fair Probe Against CM Siddaramaiah: K’Taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka BJP reiterated on Monday that only the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could ensure an impartial investigation against Chief Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and that it was not possible for the Lokayukta to probe the matter fairly.

Addressing a press at the party headquarters here, BJP state General Secretary P. Rajeev said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was conspiring to protect his wrongdoings which is clear now as he appointed Manish Kharbikar as the Lokayukta Chief on July 25, the day the state legislative Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely.

“Chief Minister is trying to safeguard himself which is why he insisted that the investigation be conducted by the Lokayukta,” he charged.

Rajeev claimed that no other state in India has given additional investigative responsibilities to a Lokayukta police officer. CM Siddaramaiah has set such a bad precedent, he added.

The BJP leader emphasized that if a fair investigation is to be conducted, it must be done by the CBI.“I urge complainants to seek a court-ordered CBI investigation. How Lokayukta officers could investigate a case against the sitting Chief Minister and whether they would have the courage to rigorously interrogate him,” he questioned.

"The Chief Minister, foreseeing that the case against him would either go to the CBI or Lokayukta, weakened the Lokayukta's powers to protect himself. Over 70 cases are under investigation against the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah altered the rules for CBI investigations to shield corruption as soon as the case was filed," Rajeev pointed out.

On July 25, Siddaramaiah issued an order appointing IPS officer Manish Kharbikar as the ADGP of Lokayukta. Rajeev argued that no state in India with a Lokayukta has ever issued such an order. He claimed that not only was Kharbikar appointed as the Lokayukta ADGP, but he was also given additional responsibility as the Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is an alarming move, Rajeev stated.

Rajeev stated that the appointment of Kharbikar to the Lokayukta, an autonomous institution, with additional charge as SIT Chief was problematic. "While the Lokayukta operates autonomously, the SIT must report to the Home Minister and the Chief Minister, creating a conflict of interest," he stated. "On the one hand, there is autonomy and on the other hand, there is control," he underlined.

"Recent judicial remarks suggested the SIT seemed to be working to benefit certain individuals," he said.

"Manish Kharbikar is given charge of the investigations of the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam and the cryptocurrency hack scam. In the Valmiki case, the SIT cleared Nagendra's name, despite evidence from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about financial misuse during the Ballary and Raichur Lok Sabha elections," Rajeev said.

Innocent police officers, including inspectors Prashant Babu, Lakshmikant, and Chandradhar, were arrested while no significant recoveries were made in the cryptocurrency case, he stated.