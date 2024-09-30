VOSAP And Live Times Sign Mou To Propel $1 Trillion Economic Contribution By 2047 From Disability Sector

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a visionary move aligning with India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Live Times, India's first global multicast news hub. This strategic partnership aims to drive the country towards a 30 trillion-dollar with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and empowerment of persons with disabilities, contributing to it by $1 Trillion.



The MoU between Live Times and VOSAP represents a major step forward towards 'Viksit Bharat by 2047,' placing inclusivity of Divyangjan and accessibility at the heart of India's development. The partnership's mission is to generate a $1 trillion economic impact from the disability sector by India's centenary, ensuring that the skills and contributions of persons with disabilities are recognized and harnessed as essential to India's journey towards becoming a developed and inclusive nation.



This alliance is set to significantly impact both the disability sector and the broader economy. VOSAP will provide data, content that raises awareness about the ABILITY, untapped economic opportunities and challenges faced by persons with disabilities, while Live Times will leverage its global platform to amplify these inspiring stories. Their combined efforts will drive resource mobilization, advocate for supportive policies, and inspire corporate social responsibility initiatives, all aimed at achieving a $1 trillion economic contribution from the disability sector.



Mr. Dilip Singh, Founder of Live Times, emphasized the media's responsibility in shaping an inclusive future: "Live Times is dedicated to truth-based journalism, and our partnership with VOSAP reflects our commitment to creating a world where every voice is heard. As we embark on this journey towards a trillion-dollar inclusive economy, showcasing the strength and resilience of persons with disabilities is crucial. This collaboration will not only raise awareness but also drive action, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous India."



Mr. Pranav Desai, Founder of VOSAP, highlighted the transformative impact of this partnership, stating "As we strive towards a developed India by 2047, it is crucial that we build an economy that includes all its citizens. Our partnership with Live Times marks a significant step in this direction. By highlighting the AABILITY and potential of persons with disabilities, we can change the narrative and create a society where Divyangjan have the opportunity to contribute to Viksit Bharat. The media has a powerful role to play in this transformation, and with Live Times as our partner, we are confident that we can inspire real change with real stories and compelling data."



The partnership between VOSAP and Live Times is poised to make a significant impact on both the disability sector and the broader economy. As VOSAP and Live Times move forward together, they invite all stakeholders to join in this mission to make India not just a developed economy, but an inclusive one. This MoU is a clarion call to think big and act boldly, challenging the status quo and striving for a society where every individual's abilities are recognized and harnessed. With this MoU, VOSAP and Live Times are not just envisioning a better future-they are actively working to create it.



About VOSAP:



Voice of SAP (Specially Abled People), a Global Organization with Special Consultative Status with UN ECOSOC, is dedicated to advancing the inclusion of persons with disabilities. With a network of over 12,000 volunteers and change makers, VOSAP aims to be a catalyst for achieving inclusion and accelerating progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The organization focuses on reshaping the narrative around disability, focusing on ABILITY and harnessing them by providing innovative assistive devices and surgical interventions to empower and support specially abled individuals to learn, earn and participate actively to contribute to the economy.





About Live Times



Live Times, the recently launched India's first Global Multi-cast hub and a 24x7 satellite news channel from India, embodies the core Indian value of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Operating from a state-of-the-art multicast hub, the first of its kind in India, Live Times leverages cutting-edge technology and partnerships with the world's top technology companies, credible news content providers, and industry leaders. This advanced infrastructure propels the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and engaging news and information to viewers and users around the globe, reflecting the depth and expanse of shared values.



In an era of fake and deep-fake news, Live Times is dedicated to delivering truth-based news and information to a global audience. Committed to the belief that every individual has the right to know the truth, the channel aims to contribute to a truth-based World Information Order and foster the democratization of news and information worldwide. With a focus on uncovering and providing absolute truth, Live Times ensures its news is delivered independently, impartially, and with the utmost quality, all in service of the greater public good.

