Natcast Launches National Semiconductor Technology Center Membership Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Public-private consortium will focus on innovation, collaboration, and education to bolster the U.S. industry

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natcast , the purpose-built, non-profit entity designated to operate the National Semiconductor Center (NSTC) by the U.S. Department of Commerce, today announced the official launch of the NSTC Membership program. The public-private consortium will bolster the U.S. semiconductor with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and education. This announcement marks a significant milestone in U.S. efforts to advance its competitive edge in semiconductor leadership.

National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC)

Continue Reading

NSTC members can benefit from dynamic and cross-sector collaboration; access to leading-edge R&D facilities; development of member-driven research agendas; unique opportunities to research, prototype, and scale up semiconductor technologies; and workforce and educational best practices and initiatives developed through the NSTC Workforce Center of Excellence. These resources, several of which are planned to become available throughout 2025, are aimed at reducing barriers for members to bring new technologies from lab-to-fab as well as supporting member efforts to build and sustain a strong U.S. semiconductor workforce development ecosystem.

"As a public-private consortium, the NSTC represents a bold vision for U.S. semiconductor innovation," said Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO . "Today's launch of the NSTC Membership program is a critical step in our evolution as we can now welcome and officially admit members into the consortium. NSTC programs will support members in ushering in the next era of innovation and collaboration that will accelerate semiconductor research, extend U.S. leadership in the technologies of tomorrow, and create a sustainable semiconductor workforce now and for the future."

"CHIPS for America is closing the gap between invention and commercialization,

ushering in a new technological revolution for the semiconductor ecosystem," said

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

"The NSTC represents the foundation for the next wave of technological breakthroughs, serving as the anchor institution where we shape the future of semiconductor innovation. With unprecedented collaboration between industry, academia, labor organizations, and government, members of the NSTC will help to secure America's leadership in global semiconductor technology."

The mission of the NSTC is to convene a diverse set of members from across the semiconductor ecosystem around three shared and strategic goals:



Strengthening U.S. semiconductor leadership: Through innovative and member-driven research initiatives, the NSTC will address industry and academia's most pressing semiconductor R&D challenges and extend U.S. leadership in foundational technologies for future applications and industries.

Reducing time from lab-to-fab: By providing members access to collaborative opportunities and leading-edge facilities and capabilities, the NSTC will reduce the time and cost to explore, prototype, and validate innovative semiconductor designs and technology. Expanding the U.S. semiconductor workforce: Developing and distributing critical workforce and education programming and resources, the NSTC will support members in expanding and sustaining a strong U.S. semiconductor workforce development ecosystem.

"NSTC members will be at the forefront of defining the technologies of the future," said Susan Feindt, senior vice president of ecosystem development at Natcast . "The NSTC seeks to engage organizations from across the industry value chain, academia, and government. This unique approach, coupled with access to R&D facilities, workforce development initiatives, and other programs and resources, is designed to increase opportunities for collaboration and reduce barriers throughout the ecosystem. Together, our collective work will accelerate innovation and have an impact on U.S. semiconductor technology and workforce leadership for decades to come."

NSTC membership is offered in two categories, Core and Affiliate, tailored to support the needs of the broad semiconductor ecosystem. Core membership is designed for entities that are directly involved in semiconductor technology development of materials, tools, processes, design, package or systems. Affiliate membership is designed for organizations that do not conduct semiconductor research but would like to participate and contribute to the ecosystem in areas such as workforce, investments, consortia, or professional services.

Learn more about the benefits of becoming an

NSTC member and join the mission at natcast/NSTCmembership .

The launch of the NSTC Membership program builds on the momentum of several announcements over the past few months, including the launch of jump start R&D funding programs, the announcement of three initial R&D facilities and selection processes, the launch of the NSTC Workforce Center of Excellence (WCoE), and the funding of an anticipated $11.5 million in Workforce Partner Alliance awards.

Learn more at natcast .

ABOUT NATCAST

Natcast is the purpose-built, non-profit entity designated to operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) by the Department of Commerce and established by the CHIPS and Science Act of the U.S. government. The NSTC is a public-private consortium dedicated to semiconductor R&D in the United States. It convenes the U.S. government, allied and partner nations, and organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem-including academia and businesses of all kinds-to address the most challenging barriers to continued technological progress in the domestic semiconductor industry, including the need for a capable workforce. The NSTC reflects a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the U.S. to drive the pace of innovation, set standards, and re-establish global leadership in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Learn more at natcast .

SOURCE Natcast

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED