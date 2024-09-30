Pakistan Condemns Israel's Growing Adventurism In Middle East

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan, yesterday strongly condemned the growing adventurism of Israel in the Middle East, saying, unbridled on civilian populations and disregard of international law by Israel have reached alarming levels, according to the Foreign of Pakistan.

For the last several days, Israeli forces have engaged in unacceptable violation of the of Lebanon, relentlessly targeting civilian population centres and undermining its stability and security, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

Pakistan extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli attacks, and the people of Lebanon, the statement said.

“Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon. We urge the United Nations Security Council, to restrain Israel from its adventurism in the region, and violations of international law and to restore peace in the Middle East,” the foreign ministry said.– NNN-APP