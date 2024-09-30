Notoginseng By Zhaocheng He Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Notoginseng

Innovative Notoginseng Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence in A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Zhaocheng He 's innovative work, "Notoginseng," as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Notoginseng packaging design within the packaging and design community.The Notoginseng packaging design aligns with current trends in the industry, which emphasize the importance of sustainability, aesthetics, and cultural relevance. By incorporating these elements, the design offers practical benefits for users and stakeholders, demonstrating its utility and innovation in the field of packaging design.The Notoginseng packaging stands out in the market through its unique combination of dots that form a mountain shape, reflecting the growth environment of Panax notoginseng powder while expressing its powdery form. The design breaks traditional perceptions in the industry by utilizing black and blue colors, creating a packaging that exudes fashion and quality. The inner box packaging is arranged to form a landscape painting, evoking an Eastern artistic conception.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Zhaocheng He and the MidaBrand team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the exploration of new design possibilities and fosters further advancement in the field of packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about the Notoginseng packaging design at:About Zhaocheng HeZhaocheng He has been serving as the Creative Director of Meida Brand Design since 2014, providing customers with services such as brand image design, product packaging design, cultural and creative design, and book and magazine design. With over 10 years of experience, He is adept at exploring brand advantages from the perspective of consumers and exploring more possibilities with innovative design techniques. His works have won over 80 professional awards both domestically and internationally, providing brand creative design services to over 300 enterprises and institutions.About Wen Guan ZhuangXin He Hua's brand mainly produces various traditional Chinese medicine decoction pieces, offering high-quality products to its customers.About MidaBrandChengdu Mida Brand Design Co., Ltd. was established in Chengdu in 2014, focusing on brand image creation and upgrading, brand IP building, product design, and cultural and creative development. The company offers a range of services, including brand design, package design, cultural and creative design, and album and magazine design, to help clients enhance their brand presence and appeal.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Packaging Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The award aims to showcase creativity, promote global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to gain international acknowledgment and elevate their status within this competitive field. Ultimately, the A' Design Award seeks to make the world a better place by celebrating and inspiring superior products and projects that benefit society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.