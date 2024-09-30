Tirumala Laddu 'Animal Fat' Row: Supreme Court To Hear Petitions Seeking Court-Monitored Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tirupati laddu row: The Supreme Court is expected to hear a batch of petitions today at 1 pm, for applications seeking court-monitored probe into allegations of animal used in laddus at the the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

On September 28, Saturday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the Tirupati temple to begin investigations into the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) 'Prasadam Laddu'. Later, the SIT further held a meeting at Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati, reported ANI.

The Tirupati laddu row began a fortnight back after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that 'beef tallow', 'lard' and other substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple.

Earlier, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy had accused CM Naidu of "blatantly lying" about the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, adding that the ghee procurement e-tender is a routine process that has been happening for decades.

Reddy further went on to accuse the Chandrababu Naidu governmen , stating that his 'demon rule' prevented YSRCP leaders from visiting the Tirumala temple.“The demon rule is continuing in the state. The government is trying to obstruct my upcoming visit to the Tirumala temple. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state regarding the temple visit. The notice states that the visit to the Tirumala temple is not permitted..." said Reddy, while addressing a press conference.

' Criminal conspiracy and mismanagement of TTD Trust'

According to a report by The News Minute, one of the pleas filed by advocate Satyam Singh sought that either a judicial committee be formed, or the CBI conduct a probe.

Calling the Tirupati laddu row a "criminal conspiracy and mismanagement of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust," the plea noted that there had been a 'a grave violation of religious customs'.

“This act not only violates the fundamental tenets of Hindu religious customs but also deeply wounds the sentiments of countless devotees who regard the 'prasadam' as a sacred blessing. The gravity of this situation cannot be overlooked, as it strikes at the core of our religious practices and beliefs,” read the plea, reported News Minute.

The plea also added that the recent violation at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple represents a grave infringement of Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion.








