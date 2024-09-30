Half Of HR Department Gets Fired In Tech Company After They Reject One CV Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recent post on Reddit has gone wherein a manager revealed that half of the HR department of his company was fired after the his own CV was mistakenly rejected by the company's faulty automated recruitment system.

In his post, the manager working as tech lead was looking for a single recruitment in his team. However, since three months, he couldn't find a single person for the position. To identify the issue, he then created a new email and sent them a modified version of my CV with a fake name to see what was going on with the process and to his surpise he was auto rejected.

In his post, the tech lead expressed his frustration and wrote,“HR didn't even look at my CV. I took this up to management and they fired half of the HR department in the following weeks, the issue was they were looking for an angularjs developer while we were looking for an Angular one (different frameworks, similar names).

He further added that, "this kind of silly mistakes must and can be fixed in minutes, and since the CVs were auto rejecting profiles without angularjs in it we literally lost all possible candidates”

He also highlighted that when he use to reach out to the HR for updates on the recruitment, he was told“that they had some candidates that didn't pass the first screening processes (which was false).”"People who work in HR are incredibly mediocre and lazy," the manager said.





Commenting on the post, Reddit users also shared their thoughts and experiences related to HR practices while recruiting.

One user questioned,“What do they do all day than? If the entire process is just straight up automated without human supervision.”