Three Iranian Border Security Guards Killed As Fresh Violence Erupts On Pak-Iran Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Sep 30 (IANS) At least three Iranian border security guards have been killed and several others in fresh violence that has erupted in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan area, bordering Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Four different were reported overnight from different cities along the Pak-Iran border on Monday.

"An Iranian border guard was killed and two others sustained injuries in a clash with unidentified armed persons in the Parud intersection of the Rask district of Iran's Sistan-va-Balochistan province," confirmed a source.

"Another Iranian personnel of the Ranger unit was shot dead by unidentified armed persons in the Khash city of the same province," he added.

In another attack, an Iranian Faraja - one of the three components of the Iran Armed Forces - personnel sustained injuries when unidentified armed persons targeted Domak police station in the Zahedan capital city of Sistan-va-Balochistan province in Iran. Similarly, in a separate but parallel attack, an Iranian border security guard was killed in an attack by armed persons, who targeted Makki station in Hirmand city of the same province.

Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni majority group operating along the Pak-Iran bordering areas since 2012 as a successor of the Baloch military group Jundullah, has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The group claims that it is fighting for the rights of Baloch people and wants independence from Iran. It is led by Salauddin Farooqi and is designated as a terrorist organisation by Iran and the United States. Iran claims that Jaish Adl is based in Pakistan and has criticised Islamabad for not taking action against the group. Islamabad on the other hand, denies any physical presence of the group inside its territory. The Pak-Iran border along the Sistan region has been volatile for some time with militant groups carrying out attacks targeted at the Iranian border security forces. Sistan province, one of Iran's poorest regions, has faced ethnic discrimination. Baloch population, which makes up only five per cent of Iran's population, is also subjected to disproportionate discrimination and violence.

