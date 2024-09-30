Invitation: Presentation Of Sandvik's Report Of The Third Quarter 2024
Date
9/30/2024 4:46:47 AM
Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 1:00 PM CEST. The report will be presented by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home
Stockholm, September 30, 2024
Sandvik AB
For
further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 707 826 374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 707 211 008.
