Xiaohongshu X VOGUE Business Unveils New Horizons In Healthcare And Wellness At Milan Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILAN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 26 to 27,

Xiaohongshu partnered with VOGUE Business to host the Digital Silk Road: Pioneering the Future of Luxury Lifestyle

summit

in Milan, Italy. As the exclusive strategic partner, Xiaohongshu gathered

global leaders on the international stage to explore digital branding strategies and innovative marketing ecosystems in the Chinese market.



Rex Zhang, General Manager of the Commercial Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Industry Group Divison at Xiaohongshu

Jayden Wu, Head of the Healthcare and Wellness Industry Division at Xiaohongshu

Continue Reading

At the core

of the summit, Xiaohongshu moderated a roundtable discussion on emerging consumer trends in healthcare and wellness, showcasing the evolution of China's health industry and providing forward-thinking marketing solutions for brands aiming to navigate the sector.

Today, Xiaohongshu has established itself as a hub for sharing healthy lifestyles and a

comprehensive resource for

wellness enthusiasts.

With a vibrant community of over 150 million health-conscious

users, the social media platform has become a catalyst for trending topics such as

skin brightening and anti-aging, healthy weight loss, hair care, nutritional balance, therapeutic exploration, and stress relief, underscoring the shift

towards healthy lifestyles and health management, as well as new business opportunities

fueled by changing

health habits.



At the roundtable titled Navigating the new tools for digital success, Rex Zhang, General Manager of the Commercial Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Industry Group Divison at Xiaohongshu

and Jayden Wu, Head of the Healthcare and Wellness Industry Division at Xiaohongshu, analyzed industry trends and market expectations, highlighting the platform's underlying business logic-Target Audience x Specific Scenarios x Product Benefits.

Consumers across different age groups have varying needs and preferences, each with its physical, experiential, and expressive desires. At the summit, Xiaohongshu identified eight key demographic groups as "Physique Care Advocates" within the healthcare and wellness domain: Vitality Chargers, Workplace Efficiency Seekers, Slow Living Advocates, Glow-Up Researchers, Self-Care Enthusiasts, Fitness Fanatics, Endurance Explorers, and Silver-Haired Trendsetters.



Xiaohongshu unlocks genuine consumer scenarios, empowering brands to understand their target audiences' pain points and preferences, helping to refine product positioning and benefits to align seamlessly with consumer expectations.



In the increasingly sophisticated content ecosystem, healthcare and wellness brands have successfully revamped their marketing approaches, solidifying their business value. This transition has seamlessly created a path when the buzz generated around a product or service can lead to a

sale. By integrating online and offline channels, Xiaohongshu has collaborated with brands to innovate marketing strategies that resonate with modern health-conscious shoppers. This enables brands to introduce fresh offerings and aesthetics, streamlining the consumer journey from discovery to engagement, ultimately delivering a revolutionary shopping experience .

Jayden Wu also gave a presentation on Xiaohongshu's unique KOS

(Key Opinion Sales) ecosystem. The powerful tool helps brands expand their reach, drive sales, enhance customer

engagement, and accelerate digital transformation, providing a seamless journey from inspiration to purchase.

As Xiaohongshu helps healthcare and wellness brands achieve success, its unique marketing IP

portfolio provides new avenues for brand growth through multi-step content strategies. Wellness-themed IPs like "Mini Classroom"

and "My Top Ten Healthy Habits" find a home in health niches, amplifying their exposure and gaining traction among new audiences. Mind-nourishing IPs like "Slow-Life Festival" broaden user engagement, targeting new audiences and increasing sales conversions. Culture-focused IPs such as "The Rhythm of Nature" and "Discover China" aim to give Chinese audience a role in setting international standards, while, at the same time, enhancing brand loyalty and deepening brand connections.



This time, Xiaohongshu has put the spotlight on global health issues in Milan, providing brands with a novel marketing approach that combines external aesthetics with inner nourishment. Looking ahead, Xiaohongshu aims to champion a healthier

and more energetic lifestyle, capturing emerging health trends and promoting modern health concepts. Additionally, it will collaborate with brands to uncover untapped opportunities, fueling industry growth and writing a new chapter in the healthcare and wellness

sector.



SOURCE Xiaohongshu

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED