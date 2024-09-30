Brainco Intelligent Dexterous Hand Debuts At World Robot Conference, Elevating Humanoid Robot Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 World Robot (WRC) held in Beijing showcased a futuristic array of over 600 innovations from 169 leading companies. Under the theme "Cultivating New-Quality Productivity Together, Sharing a Smart New Future," the event highlighted groundbreaking advancements, with BrainCo's intelligent dexterous hand stealing the show.

Featured prominently across multiple zones, BrainCo Intelligent dexterous Hand, together with ecosystem partners, demonstrated agile manipulation and tactile perception, redefining the potential of humanoid robots.

Equipped with the advanced "TS-F+ Multimodal Tactile Sensor," BrainCo's innovation boasts exceptional sensitivity, the ability to identify over 30 materials, and spatial perception. This enables precise handling of flexible and fragile objects, from holding a pen to pouring water and grasping eggs.







The enhanced dexterity of BrainCo's hand significantly expands the application spectrum for embodied intelligence. In live demonstrations, humanoid robots equipped with these hands adeptly performed everyday tasks like cooking, presenting their vast potential in household service scenarios. Moreover, the hand was integrated into a versatile general-purpose intelligent robot, designed for cross-industry, cross-scenario, and cross-task operations.

Later on August 26, the technology was also showcased at the Shenzhen Smart Robot Dexterous Hand Industry Development Conference. Xinhua News Agency highlighted BrainCo's pivot from non-invasive brain-computer interface technology to developing dexterous hands for humanoid robots and robotic arms, noting the new tactile hand's ability to sense pressure, friction, force direction, and surface materials.

Drawing on years of expertise in intelligent dexterous hands, BrainCo has empowered

thousands of upper-limb amputees to regain functionality. Building on this foundation and leveraging extensive user feedback, BrainCo is committed to further enhancing humanoid robots' fine manipulation skills. With this technology, BrainCo aims to deliver comprehensive, high-quality services across diverse industries , involving itself in a new era of intelligent automation.

SOURCE BrainCo

