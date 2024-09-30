Lebanese Premier says Israeli attacks compelled million people to escape homes

(MENAFN) The recent Israeli targeting Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon have resulted in the forced displacement of approximately one million people, according to Najib Mikati, the country’s caretaker prime minister. Mikati emphasized that this level of exodus is unprecedented in Lebanon's history, highlighting the severity of the situation.



The conflict has intensified since Israel initiated military operations in Gaza following Hamas's deadly attack on October 7. This escalation has included targeted sabotage operations against Hezbollah's communication systems, followed by extensive airstrikes as part of the Israeli Defense Forces’ ‘Operation Northern Arrows.’ Reports from Lebanese health authorities indicate that these strikes have resulted in at least 1,300 fatalities.



During a press conference, Mikati noted that Lebanon is currently witnessing the largest wave of displacement in its history and stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression. He called for prioritizing negotiations to address the crisis.



In a separate statement, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad characterized the Israeli attacks as indiscriminate and aimed at instilling terror, further contributing to the mass exodus. He indicated that the primary objective behind these strikes appears to be creating a climate of fear among the population.



On Saturday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and military officials asserted that nearly all senior military leaders of Hezbollah had been eliminated in recent airstrikes. Later that day, Israeli forces announced the death of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut, a claim that was subsequently confirmed by the militant group. Despite his death, Hezbollah vowed to persist in its struggle against what it termed the enemy.



The current crisis underscores the escalating violence in the region and its profound humanitarian impact, as Lebanon grapples with an unprecedented level of displacement and instability.

