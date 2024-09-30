(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global for Quantum Sensors 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum sensing is an emerging that allows for extremely precise measurements at the atomic level. It offers advantages over traditional sensors in terms of accuracy, consistency, and measurement frequency. The has broad potential applications across industries like life sciences, energy, communications, logistics, and microelectronics.

Key capabilities of quantum sensors include advanced monitoring, imaging, navigation, and identification. Specific use cases range from medical imaging and brain-computer interfaces to optimizing production lines and enhancing navigation systems. The market impact is expected to grow moderately approaching 2030, with potential for significant acceleration thereafter.

The current quantum sensing ecosystem is relatively small but developing. There are less than 50 quantum sensors start-ups, compared to over 250 in quantum computing. Most revenue currently comes from components and joint research projects rather than commercialized products. The ecosystem is most mature in equipment and components, with hardware products still in development.

Major focus areas include finding the right balance of sensitivity, size, weight and other specifications for various applications. Challenges like shielding sensors from environmental noise are being addressed through methods like sensor arrays and AI-enhanced signal processing.

Investment in the field is growing, with over 80% coming from venture capital and corporate investors. The five most funded start- ups have received over 80% of total funding. However, the full value chain is still being built, leaving room for new entrants.

Report contents include:



Principles of quantum sensing:



Explanation of quantum superposition and entanglement



How quantum properties are leveraged for sensing



Comparison of quantum and classical measurement techniques

Key advantages: improved sensitivity, precision, and accuracy

Types of quantum sensors:



Atomic clocks



Magnetometers



Gravimeters



Electric field sensors

Quantum imaging devices

Comparison with classical sensors:



Sensitivity improvements: orders of magnitude better in many cases



Size and power consumption advantages



Limitations and challenges compared to classical sensors

Cost considerations and potential for cost reduction

Current technological readiness levels:



Assessment of each quantum sensor type on the TRL scale



Identification of sensors closest to widespread commercial deployment

Areas requiring further research and development

Market drivers and Market restraints.

Applications and End-use Industries



Healthcare and Life Sciences:





Medical imaging:







High-resolution MRI using quantum magnetometers







Single-molecule imaging for drug discovery





Brain activity mapping with increased spatial and temporal resolution





Drug discovery:







Quantum sensors for analyzing molecular interactions







Accelerated screening of potential drug candidates





Improved understanding of protein folding and dynamics





Biosensing:







Ultra-sensitive detection of biomarkers for early disease diagnosis







Real-time monitoring of biological processes



Quantum-enhanced DNA sequencing technologies



Defense and Military:





Navigation systems:







Quantum inertial measurement units for GPS-independent navigation







High-precision timing for synchronized operations





Underwater navigation using quantum gravimeters





Underwater detection:







Quantum magnetometers for submarine detection







Quantum gravity gradiometers for underwater mapping





Quantum sonar systems with improved range and resolution





Communication systems:







Quantum-secured communication networks







Long-distance quantum key distribution



Quantum radar for stealth technology detection



Information Technology:





Quantum computing





Quantum communication



Cybersecurity



Environmental Monitoring:





Climate change research:







High-precision gravity measurements for ice mass changes







Quantum-enhanced atmospheric gas sensing





Ocean current mapping using quantum magnetometers





Geological surveys:







Quantum gravimetry for mineral and oil exploration







Earthquake prediction using quantum strain sensors





Groundwater mapping and monitoring





Natural disaster prediction:







Early warning systems using quantum gravity sensors







Improved weather forecasting with quantum-enhanced measurements

Volcanic activity monitoring using quantum gas sensors





Oil and Gas:





Exploration and surveying:







High-resolution underground mapping with quantum gravimeters







Improved oil reservoir characterization





Quantum magnetometers for pipeline inspection





Pipeline monitoring:







Leak detection using quantum gas sensors







Structural integrity assessment with quantum strain sensors



Real-time monitoring of oil and gas flow rates



Transportation and Automotive:





Autonomous vehicles



Aerospace navigation



Other Industries:





Finance and banking





Agriculture

Construction

Competitive Landscape including detailed company profiles.

Technology Trends and Innovations



Miniaturization of quantum sensors



Room temperature quantum sensors



Hybrid quantum-classical systems



Quantum networks and distributed sensing



AI and machine learning integration

Quantum-enhanced metrology

Market Forecast and Future Outlook

Emerging applications and use cases:



Quantum sensors in brain-computer interfaces



Applications in anti-aging research and personalized medicine

Quantum-enhanced virtual and augmented reality systems

Potential disruptive technologies:



Hybrid quantum-photonic sensors



Topological quantum sensors

Quantum sensors based on exotic states of matter

Investment Landscape

Case Studies



Quantum sensors in healthcare: Early disease detection





Detailed examination of quantum magnetometer use in early Alzheimer's detection





Comparison of sensitivity and accuracy with traditional diagnostic methods



Cost-benefit analysis and potential impact on healthcare outcomes



Military applications: Enhanced navigation systems





Case study of quantum inertial measurement units in submarine navigation





Performance comparison with classical navigation systems



Implications for strategic defense capabilities



Environmental monitoring: Climate change research





Application of quantum gravity sensors in measuring ice mass changes





Integration with satellite data for comprehensive climate models



Impact on climate change predictions and policy decisions



Financial sector: High-frequency trading





Use of quantum timing systems in high-frequency trading platforms





Analysis of performance improvements and economic impact



Regulatory considerations and fairness issues



Quantum internet: Secure communication networks





Pilot project for quantum key distribution in a metropolitan area





Technical challenges and solutions in implementing quantum networks

Potential applications beyond secure communication Competitive Landscape including detailed company profiles.

Companies profiled include:



Airbus

Aquark Technologies

Atomionics

Bosch Quantum Sensing

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

ColdQuanta

Delta g

EuQlid

Exail Quantum Sensors

Genesis Quantum Technology

ID Quantique

Infleqtion

Ligentec

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

Mesa Quantum

Miraex

MuQuans

Nomad Atomics

Nu Quantum

NVision

PhotonForce

Q-CTRL

Qaisec

Qnami

Q.ANT

QuantaMap

QuantCAD LLC

Quantum Diamond Technologies Inc.

QuantumDiamonds GmbH

Quantum Optus Quantum Systems

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



First and second quantum revolutions

Current quantum technology market landscape

Investment Landscape

Global government initiatives

Industry developments 2020-2024

Challenges for quantum technologies adoption

Market Drivers

Market and technology challenges

Technology Trends and Innovations

Market Forecast and Future Outlook Global market for quantum sensors

INTRODUCTION



What is quantum sensing?

Types of quantum sensors

Quantum Sensing Principles

Value proposition for quantum sensors

Current Technological Readiness Levels SWOT analysis

ATOMIC CLOCKS



Technology Overview

High frequency oscillators

Caesium atoms

Self-calibration

Optical atomic clocks

Companies

SWOT analysis Market forecasts

QUANTUM MAGNETIC FIELD SENSORS



Technology overview

Motivation for use

Market opportunity

Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)

Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)

Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)

Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers) Market forecasts

QUANTUM GRAVIMETERS



Technology overview

Applications

Key players

Market forecasts SWOT analysis

QUANTUM GYROSCOPES



Technology description

Applications

Key players SWOT analysis

QUANTUM IMAGE SENSORS



Technology overview

Applications

SWOT analysis

Market forecast Key players

QUANTUM RADAR



Technology overview Applications

QUANTUM CHEMICAL SENSORS



Technology overview Commercial activities

QUANTUM NEMS AND MEMS

Technology overview

CASE STUDIES



Quantum Sensors in Healthcare: Early Disease Detection

Military Applications: Enhanced Navigation Systems

Environmental Monitoring

Financial Sector: High-Frequency Trading Quantum Internet: Secure Communication Networks

END-USE INDUSTRIES



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Defense and Military

Environmental Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Automotive Other Industries

COMPANY PROFILES (45 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900