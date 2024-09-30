NPC And Aiwa To Unveil Advanced Consumer Electronics At 2024 Oct HK Trade Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Co., Ltd (NPC) is set to make a significant impact at the 2024 Hong Kong Trade Show - Global Source Fair Hong Kong, taking place from October 11 to 14. Located at Booth 2P12, NPC will showcase its latest range of professional computer monitors, all-in-one PCs, and lightweight laptops, designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts and productivity seekers.



This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to dive into NPC's cutting-edge technology, exploring future trends and innovations in the consumer electronics industry.

Founded in 2005, NPC leverages the rich heritage of its parent company, Aiwa, to drive technological advancements and redefine user interaction with modern devices. Visitors to the NPC booth will have the chance to experience a curated selection of top-tier products, including:



Gaming Monitor : A high-performance display meticulously engineered for fast-paced gaming, featuring seamless refresh rates, quick response times, and exceptional color accuracy.

All-in-One PC : A sophisticated all-in-one PC equipped with powerful processors and graphics capabilities, perfect for both professional tasks and multimedia use, offering excellent connectivity options. Travel Laptops : Lightweight and portable laptops with impressive displays and advanced Wi-Fi capabilities, tailored for travel and on-the-go usage.

NPC is eager to engage with attendees at the booth, inviting discussions about the future direction of consumer electronics. This event promises to be a highlight for anyone interested in the latest technological advancements.

About NPC and Aiwa

Specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-quality computer monitors, all-in-one PCs, and laptops, NPC and Aiwa are committed to innovation and excellence. Their products are designed to enhance user experiences and meet the evolving needs of tech enthusiasts globally. NPC's dedication to quality and forward-thinking design ensures that every product delivers top-tier performance and reliability.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Telephone: +86 020-86163637

E-mail: ...

Website: