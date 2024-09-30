(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TestExpo and Agile & DevOps Expo: New Perspectives and Leveraging Modern Technologies" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This year's conference promises to be the most impactful yet, featuring an expanded agenda with a plenary session, two focused tracks, and additional roundtable group discussions.

Agile, DevOps, and Software Testing share environments that foster collaboration. These methodologies transcend new tools and processes, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence. The conference delves into current topics and practices, connecting diverse stakeholders and offering informational and educational experiences.

The program covers cutting-edge subjects, including the exponential growth of AI in our field and its future implications. Practitioners and thought leaders will share real-world experiences to help you develop your business case and achieve significant returns on investment. They will present new perspectives and innovative ideas, demonstrating resilience and effective change management in an unpredictable environment while focusing on boosting productivity and reducing time to market, costs, and resource investments.

The host aims to cover the various topics set out below to show you how to leverage modern technologies to deliver a fully unified customer experience. The day also features two sessions of extended knowledge-sharing via Round Table Discussions in each track for sharing insights and industry trends. These sessions will be for thirty minutes each. Multiple sessions take place all at the same time and you are free to change between sessions.

Reasons to attend:



Learn to leverage modern technologies for a seamless customer experience.

Gain techniques, insights, and fresh ideas to apply in your organization.

Explore new tools and solutions in the exhibition.

Engage in in-depth discussions at roundtable sessions on specific topics. Interact directly with presenters, subject experts, exhibitors, and peers in an interactive format.

Agenda:

JOINT PLENARY SESSION



09:00 - 09:30: Keynote on Testing

09:32 - 10:04: Keynote on Agile

10:06 - 10:36: Keynote on DevOps 10:36 - 11:00: Tea/Coffee break and Networking

SEPARATE TRACKS ON TESTING AND AGILE & DEVOPS



11:30 - 13:30: Morning session

13:30 - 14:30: Lunch Break

14:30 - 17:00: Afternoon session 17:00 - 18:30: DRINKS RECEPTION AND NETWORKING

TESTING TOPICS FOR PRESENTATIONS AND ROUND TABLE SESSIONS:



AI in testing

Professionalism and Developing Your Career

Enterprise software testing

Software system testing process

Software test design techniques

Mobile Test Automation

Site Reliability Engineering

Implementing Security Testing

Leveraging AI & ML into Testing

Barriers to adoption of Testing

Testers as Quality advocates

Service Virtualization for Testing

Cloud-Based Performance Testing

Performance Testing

Enterprise Application Testing

Functional Testing: Building the Foundation of Functionality

Manual Testing vs. Automated Testing: Pros and Cons

Cross-Platform Tool to Build, Test and Package Software

Software Testing to Combat Cybersecurity and Risk Compliance

Test cases Live technology demo

AGILE TOPICS FOR PRESENTATIONS AND ROUND TABLE SESSIONS:



Everybody wants Change, but Nobody Likes to Be Changed

The Essence of Agile (or What is Agile)

Spiral development cycles

Build, test and deploy agile

Agile Software Testing

Success metrics of Agile

Agile Scrum and Agile XP

Agile frameworks provide guidance for efficient operational software

Adopt a "build-and-run" teams concept Automation and SAFe

DEVOPS TOPICS FOR PRESENTATIONS AND ROUND TABLE SESSIONS:



Delivering AI transformation

Observability and monitoring

Collaboration

Automation

Continuous improvement

Customer-centric action

Creating with the end in mind

Software engineering practices

Cloud native microservices

Automated continuous deployments

Building resilient code

Organizational impact of DevOps

DevSecOps for safer applications

Best practices for DevOps

Overcome obstacles on the road to DevOps Driving successful platform engineering initiative

