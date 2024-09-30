(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market forecasts and capacity projectionsfor the period2025-2040, offering a comprehensive global and regional market size outlook. It includes detailedcapacity forecastsby type, such aspyrolysis,gasification,depolymerization, anddissolution, and offerspolymer-specific demand forecastsforPE,PP,PET,PS,Nylon, and others.

The global plastics industry is facing a growing challenge - the need to address the environmental impact of plastic waste. As traditional waste management methods struggle to keep pace, advanced chemical recycling and dissolution technologies have emerged as a crucial solution to transform the industry towards a more sustainable, circular model. The Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2025-2040 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving landscape of chemical recycling and dissolution.





The analysis examines market penetration rates and adoption trends, alongside a comprehensive overview of advanced chemical recycling processes. It delves into various technologies, including catalytic and non-catalytic pyrolysis, gasification technologies and syngas utilization pathways, and depolymerization methods like hydrolysis, glycolysis, methanolysis, and aminolysis.

Additionally, the report explores dissolution and solvent-based purification techniques, emerging technologies like hydrothermal cracking, microwave-assisted pyrolysis, and plasma processes, as well as carbon fiber recycling technologies.

The report also provides a regional market analysis, offering a thorough understanding of how these technologies and markets are developing across various regions.





Report contents include:



Industry Developments and Competitive Landscape:



Comprehensive overview of industry news, partnerships, and acquisitions (2020-2024)



Analysis of funding trends and investment patterns



Profiles of 170 companies shaping the advanced chemical recycling landscape.

Assessment of competitive strategies and market positioning

Value Chain Analysis:



Detailed examination of the advanced chemical recycling value chain



Key players at each stage: waste collection, sorting, pre-treatment, recycling, and end-use markets

Analysis of integration strategies and emerging business models

End-Use Markets and Applications

Sustainability Metrics and Life Cycle Assessments:



Comparative LCAs of advanced chemical recycling vs. mechanical recycling and virgin plastic production



Environmental impact analysis: energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, and resource efficiency

Discussion of carbon footprint reduction potential and circular economy benefits

Insights into recycling yields for different technologies and polymer types

Cost structures and economies of scale in advanced recycling processes

Market pricing trends for chemically recycled plastics and competitive positioning

Regulatory Landscape and Policy Drivers Market Drivers and Challenges

Companies Featured



Agilyx

APK AG

Aquafil

Carbios

Eastman

Extracthive

Fych Technologies

Garbo

gr3n SA

Hyundai Chemical Ioniqa

Itero

Licella

Mura Technology

revalyu Resources GmbH

Plastogaz SA

Plastic Energy

Polystyvert

Pyrowave

RePEaT Co. Ltd.

Synova SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.5.1 Biodegradability

3.5.2 Compostability

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.9.1 Mechanical recycling

3.9.1.1 Closed-loop mechanical recycling

3.9.1.2 Open-loop mechanical recycling

3.9.1.3 Polymer types, use, and recovery

3.9.2 Advanced recycling (molecular recycling, chemical recycling)

3.9.2.1 Main streams of plastic waste

3.9.2.2 Comparison of mechanical and advanced chemical recycling

3.10 Life cycle assessment

4 THE ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2023

4.3 Capacities

4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.4.1 PE

4.4.2 PP

4.4.3 PET

4.4.4 PS

4.4.5 Nylon

4.4.6 Others

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

4.5.1 Europe

4.5.2 North America

4.5.3 South America

4.5.4 Asia

4.5.5 Oceania

4.5.6 Africa

4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.7 Market map

4.8 Value chain

4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

4.9.1 PE

4.9.2 PP

4.9.3 PET

4.10 Recycled plastic yield and cost

4.10.1 Plastic yield of each chemical recycling technologies

4.10.2 Prices

4.11 Market challenges

5 ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.2.1 Non-catalytic

5.2.2 Catalytic

5.2.2.1 Polystyrene pyrolysis

5.2.2.2 Pyrolysis for production of bio fuel

5.2.2.3 Used tires pyrolysis

5.2.2.3.1 Conversion to biofuel

5.2.2.4 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

5.2.3 SWOT analysis

5.2.4 Companies and capacities

5.3 Gasification

5.3.1 Technology overview

5.3.1.1 Syngas conversion to methanol

5.3.1.2 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation

5.3.1.3 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion

5.3.2 SWOT analysis

5.3.3 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.4 Dissolution

5.4.1 Technology overview

5.4.2 SWOT analysis

5.4.3 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.5.1 Hydrolysis

5.5.2 Enzymolysis

5.5.3 Methanolysis

5.5.4 Glycolysis

5.5.5 Aminolysis

5.5.6 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking

5.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming

5.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis

5.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis

5.6.5 Plasma gasification

5.6.6 Supercritical fluids

5.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling

5.6.7.1 Processes

5.6.7.2 Companies

5.7 Advanced recycling of thermoset materials

5.7.1 Thermal recycling

5.7.1.1 Energy Recovery Combustion

5.7.1.2 Anaerobic Digestion

5.7.1.3 Pyrolysis Processing

5.7.1.4 Microwave Pyrolysis

5.7.2 Solvolysis

5.7.3 Catalyzed Glycolysis

5.7.4 Alcoholysis and Hydrolysis

5.7.5 Ionic liquids

5.7.6 Supercritical fluids

5.7.7 Plasma

5.7.8 Companies

6 COMPANY PROFILES (170 COMPANY PROFILES)

7 GLOSSARY OF TERMS

8. REFERENCES

