Printed Estate Agent Boards Brings Innovative Solutions For Estate Agents With Custom Signage

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Even with the digital media boom, many still prefer or tend to find out about property on sale or rent through signboards. A simple reason would be the familiarity, accessibility, and physical proof of the real estate property compared to a couple of enhanced property photographs from a distant corner of the city. Also, 89% of sellers were assisted by real estate agents when selling their homes.

Here, we see a brand pioneering innovation in the real estate signage solution, regulating and building a brand out of this unorganised sector. This is the Printed Estate Agent Board, known for its creative, innovative, and visually appealing eco-friendly signboards tailored for commercial and residential estate agents across the UK.

They are one of the very few brands in the country that is able to find a striking balance between sustainability and next-gen printing technology for high-quality, long-lasting prints. More and more real estate agents and brands leverage their signboards to drive the attention of passerby pedestrians.

Meet The Man Who Incepted Printed Estate Agent Boards

“I recognised the gap when I stumbled upon the struggles of real-estate agents not finding their buyers/renters, whereas, in the same locality, I also came across people having a hard time finding the right property. This was an eye-opener. Upon further research, I figured out how visually appealing and well-made signboards can be a game-changer. Even though signboards existed, it was sort of a white-label market in dire need of innovation, organisation and branding. This is when Printed Estate Agent Boards came into inception.” -Ravi Patel.

Ravi Patel emerged from a keen observation about the untapped potential of property signage solutions. That, too, there was hardly a brand focusing on creativity and application-specific signboards.

With decades of experience in the Printing Industry, Ravi Patel revolutionised real-estate printing signage in terms of customisation, innovation, and marketing application.

With their effective marketing solution, they also changed the mindset of the traditional real estate industry, which barely utilised signboards to their full potential or did not use them at all.

Custom, Innovative & Sustainability Property Signage Solutions

Printed Estate Agent Board is a well-established brand dominating the real-estate agent market for its custom property signage solutions, ranging from open house signboards to promotional ones.

Their comprehensive range of estate agent sign solutions meet the specific needs of a real estate agency depending upon their particular use case or promotional strategy.

QR Boards: These signboards integrate responsive and interactive technology to engage prospects with extended marketing material. It bridges the gap between physical and digital marketing, boosting engagement and information sharing.

V Boards : They are designed to maximise visibility with their double-sided structure, capturing attention from multiple angles in high-traffic areas.

Shaped Boards : These signboards are a great alternative to conventional signage, allowing businesses to customise the board's shape to align it with their branding.

Hangman Boards: An efficient way to display information with interchangeable panels, allowing businesses to update their messaging quickly and easily.

Their brand's commitment to delivering the utmost quality with durable products that withstand outdoor extremities in terms of temperature and other factors is what separates them.

By leveraging advanced green printing technology and sustainable materials, they ensure their products exceed the industry quality standards and set a new benchmark as well.

Looking Ahead With Printed Estate Agent Boards

Located at 18 Aintree Road, Perivale, London UB6 7LA, Printed Estate Agent Boards foresee a future towards its grand expansion, however, on a gradual pace. They expect to extend their products beyond London, targeting the major real-estate booming countries and cities, first across the United Kingdom and then perhaps later across the world, too.

This also makes sense for a brand targeting the real estate industry, where printing solution is still a significant and even irreplaceable solution for exposure, marketing and communication, even though digital marketing co-exists for greater brand awareness.

A majority of consumers, especially in real estate, trust printed media when making a purchase decision as it is still the most tangible, trustworthy, and verifiable method of communication. The brand's vision is to double down on that.

Ravi Patel

Printed Estate Agent Boards

+44 20 8902 9298

