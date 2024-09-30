Egypt Maintains Balanced Policy Amid Regional Turmoil: Al-Sisi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced, moderate, and objective policy, which Egypt has adhered to for years, especially given the current turmoil on its western, southern, and eastern borders.

During his speech at the Academy graduation ceremony in New Cairo on Sunday, Al-Sisi stated,“In Egypt, we must remain understanding and adhere to our principles, following a policy characterized by objectivity.” He highlighted that this approach has been consistent on Egypt's western and southern borders for years, and more recently on the eastern borders.

Al-Sisi acknowledged the concerns of the Egyptian people regarding the developments on the borders, which pose significant dangers and threaten regional stability. He reassured citizens by noting,“We lost more than 50% to 60% of the Suez Canal's income, or $6bn, over the last eight months,” but added,“We are fine and things are stable, improving as long as we remain steadfast, stable, and united.”

He also addressed the spread of rumours and misinformation, urging the public to be vigilant.“The past months have seen lies, slander, and rumours. Pay attention to this, as the mission and danger are clear to intellectuals, thinkers, and the media,” Al-Sisi said.

He reiterated his commitment to honesty and transparency, stating,“You have always known me to be honest and frank, and I will remain so throughout my mission.”



