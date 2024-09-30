EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report/Personnel

30.09.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Adler Group S.A. publishes annual reports for 2022 and 2023 with unqualified audit opinions

Positive going concern following the comprehensive recapitalisation

CFO Thomas Echelmeyer to step down to open the perspective for a long-term succession

Thorsten Arsan to follow as new CFO and member of the Senior Management with immediate effect

Chairman Stefan Brendgen:“Publishing our audited reports with unqualified audit opinions for 2022 and 2023 without any restatements proves the quality of our work and our numbers. Adler Group can execute its strategy in the interest of all stakeholders.” CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin:“The outlook for our sector is much better than two years ago. The audit results and the new financial structure provides us with a solid foundation for the next years. As we phase out our project developments, we are focussing on our residential yielding assets. We now have less imminent pressure to assess disposals, we will continue to be an active partner in the market.”

Luxembourg, 30 September 2024 – Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") published today its consolidated financial statements and annual accounts for the years ending 2022 and 2023. The audits were completed with unqualified audit opinions for both years. The audits have been undertaken by AVEGA Révision for the Luxembourg-based Adler Group S.A. and by three other audit firms for the audit of the sub-areas relevant to the Group, a so-called "component audit": Rödl & Partner for Adler Real Estate AG (now Adler Real Estate GmbH), Morison Köln AG for Consus Real Estate AG, and Domus Steuerberatungs-AG und Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft for the financial statements of the German Adler Group property companies. Chairman Stefan Brendgen commented on the audit results:“We managed to overcome a totally unprecedented situation in Germany of being a stock-listed company – not having an auditor and having to publish two unaudited annual reports in a row. And publishing our audited numbers now without any restatements in the 2022 and 2023 accounts proves the quality of our work and the quality of our numbers. It was in our own interest to provide all data requested by the audit firms even beyond the level required for a usual financial audit. We did not want to leave any question unanswered. The result of the audit process is now the reward for this considerable effort. The entire Adler Group is very relieved by the outcome and thankful to all parties involved, in particular our teams and the four auditor firms.” The publication of the audited annual reports follows the announcement from 19 September 2024 regarding the completion of the comprehensive recapitalisation. The recapitalisation allowed the auditors to assess the current situation and capital structure of Adler Group as basis for the going concern of the company and its business. CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin commented on the business implications:“This publication comes at a good time: Central banks around the world have and will continue to ease their interest rate regime and inflation has come down significantly. This is all very good news for the real estate industry and for Adler Group, too. As we announced recently with our Q2 2024 figures, our portfolio value decline has significantly decelerated, and we expect a stabilisation in the valuation of our yielding assets. Together with the new financial structure and the going concern, it provides us with a solid foundation for the years to come. While we now have less immediate pressure to assess portfolio disposals, Adler Group will continue to be an active partner in the market.” Following the successful audit process and the restructuring, CFO Thomas Echelmeyer will open the perspective for a long-term succession for the Group's CFO position and retire from the Board of Directors and Senior Management of Adler Group with immediate effect. He will remain with the company until the end of the year allowing a smooth transition period over to the new Group CFO Thorsten Arsan, who will join the Senior Management team as of 1 October 2024. Mr Arsan is a finance and real estate expert with more than 20 years' experience in the industry. Chairman Brendgen commented on the change:“Thomas Echelmeyer led the audit process for Adler Group besides the completion of the comprehensive recapitalisation and the operational finance business over the last two years. Adler Group owes a lot to him, and I am personally grateful for his immense efforts, since he joined Adler Group in June 2022. With the audit results published, Thomas has reviewed his personal perspective and decided to step down as CFO and Board Member and opened us the opportunity for a long-term succession with Thorsten Arsan.”

