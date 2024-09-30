4 Palestinians Martyred In Isreali Strikes On Beit Lahia, Deir Al-Balah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred in Israeli on the northern and central Gaza Strip at dawn Monday.

Local sources reported that the Israeli warplanes bombed a school sheltering displaced people west of Beit Lahia, killing to Palestinians and injuring others, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

The occupation warplanes also bombed a house in Deir Al-Balah, killing a woman and her infant, the sources added.

The Israeli occupation continues it unprecedented brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 2023, leaving thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, and massive destruction in infrastructure, facilities and vital installations, in addition to the unprecedented humanitarian disaster amidst halt of food, water, medicine and fuel supplies.

