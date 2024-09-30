Hot, Hazy Weather Expected Today : Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy at places at first, becomes hot daytime with a chance of local clouds by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

