عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


9/30/2024 3:45:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 23 September 2024 – 27 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 3,897,199 12.26 47,764,903
23 September 2024 12,500 12.55 156,900
24 September 2024 200,000 12.64 2,527,980
25 September 2024 62,510 12.69 793,552
26 September 2024 96,474 12.79 1,234,317
27 September 2024 - - -
Total, week number 39 371,484 12.69 4,712,749
Accumulated under the program 4,268,683 12,29 52,477,652

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,996,627 own shares corresponding to 1.88 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #39 2024
  • AS 51 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program

MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108728332


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search