High Standards: Quality And Safety Of Agri-Food Products In The EU An Example With Apples And Kiwis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Garden of Europe

Discover the Highest Standards of Quality and Food Safety in the European Union!

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Union is renowned for its high standards in the production of agri-food products, exemplified by the rigorous quality and safety measures applied to apples and kiwis. This initiative highlights the EU's commitment to food safety and authenticity, ensuring that consumers receive premium products that meet the highest international standards.

How European apple and kiwi producers ensure quality and safety:

Certifications: EU apples and kiwis are certified under various quality assurance programs, which set criteria for food safety, environmental management, and worker welfare. These certifications ensure compliance with strict standards at every stage of production. Traceability Systems: Advanced traceability systems monitor the journey of apples and kiwis from farm to table, ensuring transparency and accountability in the supply chain. Regular Inspections: Frequent inspections and audits by independent bodies verify that all safety and quality standards are consistently met. These inspections cover everything from farming practices to packaging and distribution. Ensuring Safety and Authenticity: The EU's dedication to high standards ensures that apples and kiwis are not only safe to consume but also authentic.

The“Garden of Europe” campaign (2024-2027), co-financed by the European Union, aims to boost the market presence and consumer awareness of European kiwis from Greece and European apples from Poland in Indonesia, India, and other countries. The primary goals are to increase exports to these countries and highlight the high quality, safety standards, and nutritional benefits of these fruits.

Campaign beneficiaries: The Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio“AS NEAPOLIS” and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors“FRUIT UNION”.

Learn more about the quality and safety of EU agri-food products and the“Garden of Europe” campaign at .

About the European Union: The EU is a unique economic and political union between 27 European countries. The EU is committed to sustainable development, and its agricultural policies aim to ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Co-funded by the European Union

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH QUALITY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

Didanai oleh Uni Eropa. Pandangan dan pendapat yang diungkapkan hanyalah milik penulis dan tidak mencerminkan pandangan Uni Eropa atau European Research Executive Agency/Badan Eksekutif Riset Eropa (REA). Uni Eropa maupun otoritas pemberi wewenang tidak bertanggung jawab atas hal tersebut.

Didanai bersama oleh Uni Eropa

UNI EROPA MENDUKUNG KAMPANYE YANG MEMPROMOSIKAN PRODUK PERTANIAN BERKUALITAS TINGGI

Campaign

"Garden of Europe"

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.