Bumrah Happy To Gain Momentum Ahead Of Australia Test Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is happy to get some overs under his belt in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home ahead of the Australia Test tour in November.

After the conclusion of the Test series against Bangladesh, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before leaving for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Bumrah, who picked five wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, said he is getting ready to bowl long spells in Australian conditions while reiterating his love for Test cricket.

"For me, my favourite format is the Test format. I've said it before as well that I wanted to play this format and I'm doing that now. Good to get some overs under the belt and build up those overs. Number of overs we bowl in Australia will be a lot more," the premier pacer told the host broadcaster before the start of play on Monday.

After the second and third days of the ongoing Test at Green Park Stadium were washed out due to rain, Bumrah feels adjusting to the conditions will be key in the remainder of the match.

"Weather is something you're not in control of. Have to quickly adjust, use your experience. You start communicating with the others as well about the pitch and the lines and lengths," the pacer said.

At lunch on Day 4, Mominul Haque slammed his 13th Test century as Bangladesh reached 205 for 6 in 66 overs after resuming the innings from 107/3.