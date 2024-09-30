Lebanese Ministry of Health reports 21 deaths, 125 injuries in Israeli attacks on 2 districts

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Lebanese of Health reported that more than 21 people have been murdered and 125 others wounded in Israeli on the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.



"Israeli on Bint Jbeil today resulted in three martyrs in the village of Aita al-Shaab and two martyrs in the town of Souaneh,” it stated.



“In Bint Jbeil, the number of injuries reached 10 in the villages of Kafra, Bani Hayyan, Tebnine and Shaqra," it further mentioned.



In addition, the ministry pointed out that Israeli strikes on cities in Tyre district resulted in 16 deaths and 115 injuries.



The declaration highlighted that the attacks led to major damage to Qana Governmental Hospital.



Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and Israel have been involved in cross-border conflict since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, which has murdered roughly 41,600 innocent citizens, chiefly women and children, after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 2023.



The international community has cautioned that Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon might intensify the Gaza conflict into a larger regional war.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108728296