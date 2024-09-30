(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Noll and Jon Michaels are co-authors of the new book, Vigilante Nation: How State-Sponsored Terror Threatens Our Democracy. They join SideBar, October 1.

- David Noll and Jon MichaelsMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Professors David Noll and Jon Michaels to discuss whether“vigilante federalism” is the new weapon in battles over abortion, religion, sexuality, gender, and race.David Noll and Jon Michaels are co-authors of the new book, Vigilante Nation: How State-Sponsored Terror Threatens Our Democracy. The new episode goes live on The Legal Talk Network on Tuesday morning, October 1st.Cohost Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law Santa Barbara and Ventura, noted,“We are pleased to invite David back to SideBar. David was one of our first guests on SideBar and his episodes on the topic of 'vigilante justice' continue to be one of our most downloaded topics.”In addition to being a new author, Noll is a Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School. He is a scholar of legal institutions and procedure. He teaches and writes in the fields of civil procedure, legislation and regulation, administrative law, and constitutional law.“We actually get a 'two-fer' on this episode of SideBar,” said cohost Mitch Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law ,“David is joined by his coauthor Jon Michaels. Jon is a Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law. His scholarly and teaching interests include constitutional law, administrative law, the separation of powers, and presidential powers.”“Over the past two years, we have hosted SideBar episodes on specific issues, such as Florida's 'don't say gay law', book bans, abortion bans, and voter suppression laws. What we haven't addressed is how these are part of a larger, national political and policy movement. Today, with the help of David and Jon, we have the opportunity to connect these efforts and to discuss how legislatures are deputizing citizens to enforce these laws against fellow citizens, often with significant costs,” said Gardina.“David and Jon sound the alarm that state 'vigilante laws' are authorizing private individuals to target, surveil, and intimidate vulnerable members of our communities on the basis of religious ideology . . . and, if this is true, we should all wake up and be very concerned. If allowed to stand, these laws weaken the very foundation of our democracy,” added Winick.To listen to Professors Noll and Michaels on SideBar with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

