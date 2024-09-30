Kuwait Amir Congratulates Botswana On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Botswana's President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished President Masisi good and wellbeing, and friendly Botswana progress and prosperity. (end) aa

