Kuwait Amir Congratulates Botswana On Nat'l Day


9/30/2024 3:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Botswana's President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Masisi good health and wellbeing, and friendly Botswana progress and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

