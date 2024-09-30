Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Botswana On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Masisi good and wellbeing. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.