Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Botswana On Nat'l Day
Date
9/30/2024 3:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Masisi good health and wellbeing. (end)
aa
MENAFN30092024000071011013ID1108728239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.