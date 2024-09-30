Kuwait Premier Congratulates Botswana On Nat'l Day
9/30/2024 3:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day. (end)
