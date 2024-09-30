Change In Number Of Shares And Votes In Immunovia AB (Publ)
During
September 2024, the registered number of shares and votes in
Immunovia
AB
(publ)
("Immunovia") has increased due to the rights issue of units resolved by the board of directors on
20 May
2024
and approved by the
annual
general meeting on
19
June
2024, as well as the directed issue of units to underwriters in the rights issue resolved by the board of directors on
12
September 2024, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 19 June 2024. As of
30
September
2024, the registered number of shares and votes in
Immunovia
amounts to
169,711,476.
Jeff Borcherding, CEO
[email protected]
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO
[email protected]
+46 70 911 56 08
This information is such information that
Immunovia
AB
(publ)
is obliged to make public
pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons
set out above, on
30
September
2024 at 08:30 CET.
Immunovia in brief
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.
USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit .
