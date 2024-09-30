Change In Number Of Shares And Votes In Immunovia AB (Publ)

For further information, please contact:

This information is such information that

Immunovia

AB

(publ)

is obliged to make public

pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons

set out above, on

30

September

2024 at 08:30 CET.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



