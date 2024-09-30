(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 09:45 AM (EEST)

Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced in August

Cargotec has completed the share repurchases announced on 7 August 2024. Cargotec repurchased 400,000 shares at an average price of 46.6784 EUR between 9 August and 27 September 2024. The repurchases were based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 30 May 2024 and the shares are intended to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes.

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 784,050 shares including the shares repurchased.

