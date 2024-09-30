New number of shares and votes in Sobi

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi and

LinkedIn .

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here . For Sobi Media contacts, click here .

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision



,c4043664

The following files are available for download: