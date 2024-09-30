عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Share Repurchase Programme


9/30/2024 2:46:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement 2,715,553 542.95 1,474,418,891
23 September 2024 829 520.36 431,380
24 September 2024 371 521.60 193,513
25 September 2024 138 521.00 71,898
26 September 2024 56 533.62 29,883
27 September 2024 60 531.92 31,915
Accumulated under the programme 2,717,007 542.94 1,475,177,479

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,717,007 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.23% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment

  • Share repurchase programme 20240930

MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108728179


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search