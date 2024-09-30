NNIT A/S: ATP Choses NNIT As New Supplier Of Business-Critical SAP System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As referred to in the Company Announcement 05/2024, Interim Report Q2 2024 on August 26, NNIT was close to signing a large important strategic contract. NNIT has entered into a contract with ATP (Udbetaling Danmark) for the delivery of their critical SAP Debtor system. Udbetaling Danmark is the authority responsible for the collection, disbursement, and control of a number of public benefits. – e.g., state pension and benefits.

The contract will initially run for six years with the possibility to extend twice for a two-year period. The contract was tendered by ATP at an estimated value of DKK 240 million incl. options, ad hoc solutions made to order and infrastructure operations to be delivered by a subcontractor.

Kasper Søndergaard Andersen, Senior Vice President of Region Denmark, says“We are exceedingly pleased to have won the project for the delivery of ATP's Debtor system. Public digitalization is a strategic focus area in NNIT, and we are energized by the significant task of ensuring the continued welfare in Denmark. With this Debtor delivery, we are building on our long-standing relationship with ATP, and we will also have the opportunity to bring our recently fortified SAP business to the table and begin the substantial task of modernizing SAP”.

The contract has no implications for NNIT's financial guidance for the full-year of 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

...

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

...





ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA. Read more at .

Attachment

NNIT_Investor News_ATP