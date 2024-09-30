Alejandro Corominas Menéndez Appointed President And CEO Of Loomis Europe And Latin America

Alejandro Corominas Menéndez, born in 1971, is a Spanish who holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration and has completed the General Management Program at IESE Business School. With extensive experience in the cash management and connectivity solutions industry, he currently serves as CEO of Loomis Spain and Regional Vice President for Spain, Latin America and Turkey, where he has led the company's expansion and success in these regions. His prior role at Boltia, a startup focused on connectivity solutions, underscores his entrepreneurial spirit and capacity to drive innovation.

At the same time, Georges Lopez, the current President and CEO of Loomis Europe and Latin America, will take on the newly implemented role of Group COO. Through this new role, Georges will focus on driving operational excellence across our entire organization.

The new organizational structure is implemented ahead of the upcoming strategic period 2025-2027.

Aritz Larrea, Loomis' President and CEO, says:

"I extend my sincere gratitude to Georges Lopez for his valuable contributions to Loomis throughout his tenure leading the European region. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the company into what it is today, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration in his new capacity.

Simultaneously, I'm excited to welcome Alejandro to the Group Management team. His profound expertise, leadership style, and deep industry knowledge make him ideal to guide the European and Latin American region as we embark on the next strategic phase. I'm confident that Alejandro will build upon the solid foundation laid by Georges, leading the region to continued success."

