Transaction In Own Shares


9/30/2024 2:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 27th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,375
Lowest price per share (pence): 672.00
Highest price per share (pence): 689.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 683.8504

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,197,199 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,197,199 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 683.8504 5,375 672.00 689.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
27 September 2024 08:42:59 109 674.00 XLON 00301074111TRLO1
27 September 2024 08:42:59 109 674.00 XLON 00301074112TRLO1
27 September 2024 08:43:09 219 673.00 XLON 00301074259TRLO1
27 September 2024 08:49:56 108 672.00 XLON 00301083061TRLO1
27 September 2024 08:49:56 111 672.00 XLON 00301083062TRLO1
27 September 2024 10:28:12 62 674.00 XLON 00301193326TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:45:16 223 682.00 XLON 00301356020TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:13 45 683.00 XLON 00301356231TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:13 57 683.00 XLON 00301356232TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:13 11 683.00 XLON 00301356233TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:13 110 683.00 XLON 00301356234TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:21 110 682.00 XLON 00301356238TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:21 113 682.00 XLON 00301356239TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:21 134 680.00 XLON 00301356240TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:21 47 681.00 XLON 00301356241TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:21 31 681.00 XLON 00301356242TRLO1
27 September 2024 12:54:21 29 681.00 XLON 00301356243TRLO1
27 September 2024 13:35:00 112 680.00 XLON 00301357172TRLO1
27 September 2024 13:46:31 118 680.00 XLON 00301357529TRLO1
27 September 2024 14:22:17 45 679.00 XLON 00301358877TRLO1
27 September 2024 14:56:24 77 680.00 XLON 00301361099TRLO1
27 September 2024 14:57:40 329 681.00 XLON 00301361214TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:36:40 171 687.00 XLON 00301364424TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:41:22 47 687.00 XLON 00301364738TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:41:22 102 686.00 XLON 00301364739TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:41:22 226 686.00 XLON 00301364740TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:44:06 87 689.00 XLON 00301364955TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:44:06 350 689.00 XLON 00301364956TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:59:53 81 689.00 XLON 00301365938TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:59:53 56 689.00 XLON 00301365939TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:59:53 137 689.00 XLON 00301365940TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:59:53 81 689.00 XLON 00301365941TRLO1
27 September 2024 15:59:53 302 689.00 XLON 00301365942TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:05:01 348 687.00 XLON 00301366176TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:05:01 328 686.00 XLON 00301366177TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:05:01 94 688.00 XLON 00301366178TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:05:01 340 688.00 XLON 00301366179TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:05:01 21 688.00 XLON 00301366180TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:10:37 41 688.00 XLON 00301366423TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:19:08 219 688.00 XLON 00301367123TRLO1
27 September 2024 16:19:08 35 687.00 XLON 00301367124TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


