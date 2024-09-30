Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.41 billion in 2023 to $6.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for molecular diagnostics, growing awareness of the benefits of automation, expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, government initiatives to promote molecular diagnostics, growing demand for molecular diagnostics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased demand for personalized medicine, increasing demand for automation, increasing focus on precision medicine, increasing demand for point-of-care testing, integration with next-generation sequencing.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market

The increased prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the growth of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market going forward. An infectious disease is a disorder caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that can be transmitted, directly or indirectly from one person to another or from animals to humans. The surge in infectious diseases, particularly during global health crises such as pandemics, heightens the need for diagnostic testing, with automated nucleic acid extraction devices playing a pivotal role in sample preparation for molecular diagnostics, facilitating the detection of viruses and bacteria.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the market include QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Die Analytik Jena GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Accubiomed Co. Ltd., AutoGen Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Illumina Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Merck Co. & KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, BioTeke Corporation (wuxi) Co. Ltd., Tianlong-Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Bloer Technology Co. Ltd., MGI Tech Co. Ltd., Aurora Biomed Inc., Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, Tecan Group Ltd., Beckman CoulterInc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, BioChain Institute Inc., Biomatrica Inc., Corbett Life Science Pty Ltd., Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, IntegenX Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, MicroGEM International Company, Norgen Biotek Corp.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Size?

Major companies operating in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market are developing innovative products such as automated nucleic acid extraction workstations to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An automated nucleic acid extraction workstation refers to a specialized and automated system designed for the extraction of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, from biological samples.

How Is The Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Instruments, Kits, Consumables

2) By Product: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated

3) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Forensic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Definition

Automated nucleic acid extraction devices refer to the equipment used for the major amplification processes such as isolation, purification, and concentration to detect specific pathogens in the molecular diagnostic method. These are used to save time and labor when compared to manual extraction of nucleic acids from the same number of samples.

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automated nucleic acid extraction devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated nucleic acid extraction devices market size, automated nucleic acid extraction devices market drivers and trends and automated nucleic acid extraction devices market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

